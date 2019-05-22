The Historic Lewes Farmers was invited to present at the 10th International Public Markets Conference held June 6-8 in London.

Nancy Staisey, vice president of the market, will travel to London to represent the Historic Lewes Farmers Market and will present together with Louise Duggan, the manager in the Greater London Authority, responsible for the markets held in London; and Furaha Abwe Germain, executive director for Urban Planning for Community Change in the Republic of Tanzania.

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market was invited to present at this conference based on using the market as a “Living Lab” to test different marketing ideas in a real-life market setting. Results from Living Lab experiments have already been presented at other conferences including the 2019 Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture Conference in Lancaster, the Future Harvest CASA conference in College Park, Maryland, The National Direct Agricultural Marketing Conference in Crystal City, Virginia, and the annual Ecological Farmers of Ontario Conference in Canada.

The conference will focus on how markets can enhance their ability to support local people, drive prosperity, and improve the local communities in which they are based. Over three days, conference hosts Project for Public Spaces and the mayor of London, along with the world’s leading public market operators, developers and thought-leaders, will focus on inclusion, innovation and the social and economic impacts of public markets. The conference will highlight London’s retail and wholesale markets which include more than 47,000 micro-scale and small to medium businesses all together.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.