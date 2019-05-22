Mountaire Farms has dozens of $2,500 scholarships available for the children and grandchildren of employees, poultry growers and grain producers.

The deadline to apply is June 3.

“This is another great benefit of working for or with Mountaire Farms,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “It’s an honor to meet these families and see the commitment these students have to their education. We are blessed to be able to help them succeed.”

To be eligible, a student’s parent or grandparent must be employed by Mountaire Farms, or grow broilers, breeders or grain (10,000-bushel minimum) for Mountaire. Applicants must enroll as a full-time college student carrying a minimum of 12 credits per semester in the current school year.

Successful applicants must be involved in extracurricular activities at school and in their community. Preference will be given to an industry-related course of study. A copy of the student’s transcript must be attached to the application.

Students can apply at mountaire.com/cr/community/awards/scholarship-application.

The company will be announcing scholarship winners on July 1, and all students will be invited to a luncheon to celebrate their achievement.

For more, visit mountaire.com.