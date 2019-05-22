Rehoboth Beach Water Superintendent Robert Downs and Assistant Water Superintendent Rocco Esposito received their Utility Management Certification.

Water and wastewater utilities across the country are facing many common challenges, including rising costs, aging infrastructure, increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, population changes and a rapidly changing workforce. Effective utility management can help utilities respond to current and future challenges and support utilities in their common mission of being successful service providers.

The Utility Management Certification Program is designed to enhance the financial, managerial and operational effectiveness of drinking water and wastewater systems across the country and to create a national designation for qualified utility managers. With this certification, the competency and efficiency of utility managers are enhanced, and of great value to the systems they manage.