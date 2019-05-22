The Rehoboth Beach Museum will hold a 1960s-era Boardwalk Dance from 7:30 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.

“Summertime highlights in the 1950s and 1960s were the featured dances held on the boardwalk. Local teens delighted in the evening ‘Boardwalk Hop’ held at the foot of Rehoboth Avenue,” said Museum Director Nancy Alexander. “This year, we want to recreate those magical moments for a new generation, and bring back memories for older generations.”

The museum dance event will be the finale that day of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce fourth annual Beach Goes Red, White & Blue event saluting police officers, firefighters, paramedics, the military and others serving the local community, state and country. Patriotic events, demonstrations by local, county and state first responders and free musical entertainment are among the activities to be held throughout the day, culminating in the museum’s Boardwalk Hop.

“This will be a fun night to step back in time for a taste of this long gone, but not forgotten, era,” said Alexander. “A DJ will spin classic songs and all are invited to dance on the boardwalk. All ages are welcome. We particularly want to invite Rehoboth High School alumni to attend.”

For more, visit beach-fun.com.