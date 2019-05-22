Parking meters in Rehoboth Beach will begin at 10 a.m. May 24 and last through the second Sunday following Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Meters will continue daily until 10 p.m. Meter rates are $3 an hour on Rehoboth Avenue, from the Boardwalk to Fourth Street; Baltimore and Wilmington Avenues, from the Boardwalk to Second Street; and First Street, from Baltimore Avenue to Wilmington Avenue. All other meters in the city are $2 an hour. Time limits vary by meter location from 30 minutes to 12 hours.

Meters are payable by quarters, credit card, Parkmobile or by calling 877-727-5758. Note that not all methods are available at all locations.

Parking permits are needed in nonmetered areas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Drivers will no longer be allowed to back into parking spots due to new technology that allows staff to monitor parking using license plate recognition.

Change machines are available at The Bandstand on Rehoboth Avenue; First Street and Rehoboth Avenue; the third block of Rehoboth Avenue, on the island across from City Hall; 306 Rehoboth Ave., at the Chamber of Commerce; and at the Parking Department, 1 City Hall Drive, off of Lake Avenue.

For more, visit cityofrehoboth.com/visitors/parking-information.