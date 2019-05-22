Rehoboth Reads, the project that involves the community-wide reading and discussion of a single book, will host a private, after-hours reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 31 at the Milton Historical Society’s Lydia Black Cannon Museum, 210 Union St., where an exhibit has been created to honor Bryan Stevenson, the author of the book selected for this year’s Rehoboth Reads program.

Stevenson’s book, “Just Mercy,” has been the subject of multiple book discussions, lectures, a writing contest and other activities coordinated by the Rehoboth Reads committee. This will be the last event for this year’s Rehoboth Reads project.

The May 31 event will include refreshments and a guided tour of the exhibit, which represents the life and career of Stevenson, who was born and raised in Milton. According to the museum’s curator, Heidi Nasstrom Evans, the exhibit provides a timeline of Stevenson’s early life and his years at Cape Henlopen High School through his creation of the Equal Justice Initiative, which advocates for equal justice for marginalized communities. There is also a section on Stevenson’s legal career and on the founding of the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. There is no charge, but attendees are encouraged to reserve a seat at rehobothreads.com.

