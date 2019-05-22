The Take Two Drama Club of Sussex Central High School will present the Delaware premiere of the new mystery comedy “Secret Santa” by New York-based playwright and Sussex Central alumnus Zachary Rogers, with showtimes set for 7 p.m. May 30-31 and June 1 at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.

“Zachary has given us a gift of this play to round out our Take Two season, and we couldn’t be more delighted,” said SCHS drama teacher David Warick.

In a partnership with the school and the community, Rogers chose graduating SCHS senior Braeden Swain to direct the play. The pair assembled a group of professional and nonprofessional performers from the community to stage the play at Sussex Central.

“This show is a really good mystery that is actually hard to solve. Besides that, it is very, very funny — a bit of Christmas in spring,” said Warick.

Tickets are $10 general admission; $7 for seniors, students and military; and $7 at a special two-for-one rate for all middle school students. Tickets for the show are available at the door starting at 5:30 p.m. Concessions and drinks will be available at a separate cost. No one will be turned away for inability to pay, but donations and proceeds support future Take Two/SCHS dramatic productions.

For more, email Warick at david.warick@irsd.k12.de.us.