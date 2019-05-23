The Wound Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital was presented with the Center of Excellence Award for 2018 during National Hospital Week.

This is the 10th consecutive year that the Wound Care Center has received the award. Healogics bestows the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence Award to those wound care centers that achieve or exceeds clinical and operational benchmarks including 92% patient satisfaction rate and 91 healing rate, in 30 median days or less to heal.

The Wound Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating about 2.5 million chronic wounds.

The Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments included negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.