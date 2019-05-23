The Delaware Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a public workshop to discuss the details and schedule of the Park Avenue Relocation Phase One project in the southern portion of the Georgetown area, in Sussex County.

The workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 28 at DelDOT’s South District Office, Conference Room, 23697 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown. Attendees will have an opportunity to review phase one of the project and provide comments to DelDOT’s representatives at the public workshop.

The purpose of this project is to improve traffic operations and safety of the U.S. 9 truck bypass from U.S. 113 to east of Georgetown. The proposed improvements will occur in two phases.

Phase one will include improvements along U.S. 113 and Arrow Safety Road, a roundabout at the existing Arrow Safety Road/South Bedford Street intersection, and the relocation of Park Avenue to just west of Cedar Lane, south of Delaware Coastal Airport.

Phase two will occur after phase one and will extend along existing Park Avenue from the end of phase one up to and including the intersection with U.S. 9.

Interested persons are encouraged to express their views in writing, giving suggestions for improvements to the transportation corridor. Comments will be received during the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903; or sent via email to dotpr@delaware.gov

This location is accessible to persons having disabilities. Any person having special needs or requiring special aid, such as an interpreter for the hearing impaired, is requested to contact DelDOT by phone at 800-652-5600 or by mail to DelDOT Community Relations one week in advance.