Grotto Pizza recently donated $750 to sponsor the Delaware Association of Police in the Dedication and Valor Softball Tournament, which was held May 18-19 at the Delcastle Sports Complex and Banning Park in Wilmington.

The tournament is held annually to celebrate the bravery of first responders in Delaware.

Dominick Pulieri, owner of Grotto Pizza, was voted Social Member of the Year for 2018 and is a longtime supporter of the Delaware Association of Police. The contribution went toward the purchase of uniforms for the DAP team and players.

For more, visit GrottoPizza.com.