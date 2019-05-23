49-year-old Reginald L. Sample, of Seaford, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a man wanted since February in connection with a Sussex drug trafficking investigation.

Three people, 33-year-old James M. Frazier, of Cambridge, Maryland, 37- year-old Trivette A. Jackson of Federalsburg, Maryland, and 25-year-old Donisha Holland, of Seaford, were arrested in February after search warrants were executed in Seaford and Rehoboth.

Police were unable to locate a fourth suspect, 49-year-old Reginald L. Sample, of Seaford, at that time.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, the New Castle County Governor’s Task Force was conducting proactive patrols in the area of Route 13 and Beaver Brook in Bear. A traffic stop was conducted on a red Mercedes for following a vehicle too closely, and police identified the driver of the vehicle as Sample. He was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and led to the recovery of 100 grams of cocaine.

Sample was charged with nine counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, nine counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, second-degree conspiracy and following a vehicle too closely.

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $176,000 secured bond on his original charges and $40,100 cash-only on his additional charges.

---

February 24: Multiple law enforcement organizations from Delaware and Maryland, including Delaware State Police and the Seaford Police Department, recently concluded a three-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in multiple arrests.

The investigation concluded on February 23, when 33-year-old James M. Frazier, of Cambridge, Maryland, was taken into custody without incident in the Dover area after a search warrant was executed on his vehicle. Also in the vehicle and taken into custody without incident was 37- year-old Trivette A. Jackson, of Federalsburg, Maryland.

Four additional search warrants were subsequently executed in Sussex County at the following locations:

20300 block of Wesley Church Road, Seaford 22000 block of Hensley Road, Seaford 900 block of Woodland Mills, Seaford 37400 block of Burton Village, Rehoboth Beach

The search warrants yielded:

453.5 grams of methamphetamine 261.23 grams of cocaine 68.78 grams of crack cocaine 42.82 grams of heroin 19,549.82 grams of marijuana

Also found were four firearms: a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol (reported stolen out of Kentucky), a Ruger .357 revolver, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol (reported stolen out of Troop 7) and a Beretta .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Police seized over $78,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Frazier was charged with six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, five counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, three counts of second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $809,000 cash only bond.

Jackson was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, possession With intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $21,000 unsecured bond.

Donisha Holland, 25, of Seaford, was taken into custody without incident upon the execution of the search warrant on Hensley Road, where three children were present. She was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, receiving stolen firearm, second-degree conspiracy and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $50,500 secured bond.

Troopers have been unable to locate 49-year-old Reginald L. Sample, of Seaford, who currently has active warrants for four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, four counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm and second-degree conspiracy.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sample is asked to contact the Troop 4 Sussex Drug Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.