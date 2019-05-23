The 22-year-old man became trapped in machinery at Heritage Concrete on Dexter Corner Road

A worker at the Heritage Concrete plant in Townsend was injured after becoming trapped in machinery Wednesday.

New Castle County Paramedics along with emergency crews from the numerous fire companies were dispatched to the 700 block of Dexter Corner Road at about 7:10 a.m. for reports of a person trapped in machinery, said Paramedic Senior Cpl. Ruoy Koontz.

On arrival, emergency personnel found a 22-year-old man trapped in machinery used to mix concrete. After about 45 minutes, he was extricated by rescue crews.

The man was treated by New Castle County Paramedics for significant lower extremity injuries and then was flown to Christiana Hospital by the Delaware State Police helicopter.

Along with paramedics and police, responding agencies included the Townsend Fire Company, Claymont Fire Company, Delaware City Fire Company and Cranston Heights Fire Company.