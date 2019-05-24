Elizabeth D. Albano, executive vice president, Artisans' Bank, was elected the chair of the Delaware Bankers Association on May 16 at DBA’s 124th annual meeting in Wilmington.

The DBA also elected and installed Joe Westcott, market president, Delaware, Capital One, as chair-elect.

Other members of the DBA board of directors are directors at large Eric Hoerner, CEO, MidCoast Community Bank; and Thomas M. Forrest, president and CEO, U.S. Trust Co. of Delaware. Directors are Cynthia D.M. Brown, president, Commonwealth Trust Co.; Dominic Canuso, executive vice president and chief financial officer, WSFS Bank; Bruce Colbourn, market executive, PNC Bank Delaware; Larry Drexler, general counsel, head of legal and chief privacy officer, Barclaycard US; Leslie Gillin, president, Co-Brand Card Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; George Kern, regional director, Bessemer Trust Co. of Delaware; Lisa P. Kirkwood, senior vice president, regional vice president, TD Bank; Nicholas P. Lambrow, president, Delaware region, M&T Bank; Tarrie Miller, senior vice president, retail banking and marketing, County Bank; and, Matthew Parks, director community reinvestment act, Discover Bank.

The DBA also announced the winners of the 2019 David G. Bakerian Award. The winners were Mackenzie Grier, a student at Concord High School; and Aaron Jackson, a student at Caesar Rodney High School. The scholarship, previously known as the Keys to Financial Success Scholarship, was renamed this year in honor of David G. Bakerian, the former president of the DBA and lifelong advocate for financial education. Both students participated in the Keys to Financial Success course. Each winner received a $2,500 scholarship.

In addition, the DBA unveiled “Delaware’s Banks 2019 — Delaware Strong,” a publication that highlights the contributions the banking industry made to the First State in the past year.