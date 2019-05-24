The information kiosk, located on the Boardwalk at Delaware Avenue next to Funland in Rehoboth Beach, is through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2.

The kiosk is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and is a central hub to discover downtown Rehoboth Beach. In addition to providing information on all downtown businesses and area services, the kiosk is a place to discover events and get directions.

Village Improvement Association volunteers will staff the kiosk Mondays and Tuesdays, and the remainder of the days the kiosk is staffed by city employees.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.