Tonto and Zelda available for adoption at the BVSPCA in Georgetown

Tonto and Zelda were found wandering around Sussex County together and brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.

Brindle boy Tonto and black beauty Zelda make quite the pair. One can only imagine the adventures this large duo got into before arriving at the BVSPCA. They're estimated to both be about five years old and both weigh about 75 pounds.

While Tonto and Zelda came in together, they are not bonded to each other and can be adopted out together or separately. No one knows their pasts or how they came together.

Zelda and Tonto would need to meet any other dogs before being adopted, and each of them need a home without small dogs or cats.

Visit them at the BVSCPA’s Georgetown campus.