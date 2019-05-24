Vantage Vacation Rentals celebrated the grand opening of its first Delaware location by hosting a ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce on May 15.

“For years we’ve been successful in Ocean City with the intention of leveraging our success and expanding into Delaware,” said Brad Callahan, owner of Vantage Vacation Rentals. “We look forward to celebrating a lot of years in the Delaware community.”

Vantage Vacation Rentals partner with local businesses to offer renters special benefits to make the vacation enjoyable.

Vantage Vacation Rentals is located at 1209 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island. For more, visit vantageoceancity.com or call 800-555-4099.