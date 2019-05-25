40-year-old Jessica Ewing, of Dover, has violated a court order by taking her daughter, 8-year-old Mia Fumes

The Town of Wyoming Police Department is attempting to locate 8-year-old Mia Fumes, of Dover, who was last seen with her biological mother, 40-year-old Jessica A. Ewing.

The two were last seen around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at W. B. Simpson Elementary School in Camden. By taking custody of Mia, Ewing is in violation of a Family Court order issued the same day.

Mia is described as a white female, 4 feet tall and 70 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ewing is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She is driving a blue 2019 Toyota Corolla with Arkansas registration 739VRE.

Ewing has ties to the Prosperity, Pennsylvania area and is possibly en-route to that area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Ewing or Mia Fumes is asked to contact the Kent County Communications Center non-emergency line at 302-739-4525.