Underground Railroad conference in its 10th year Friday and Saturday.

The 10th Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Conference is Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at the Cambridge, Md. campus of Chesapeake College.

A full program is online at www.harriettubmanundergroundrailroadconference.com.

This year’s theme ‘It Ran on Faith’ refers to many things in addition to the way that Tubman conducted her charges to freedom from bondage. Many other supporters were able to provide assistance and encouragement due to and according to their spiritual beliefs.

The lasting effects of slavery on citizens of color, often could be assuaged or tolerated thanks to one’s particular faith. Faith allows people to deal with things that seem impossible, harsh, untenable.

This conference is offered to allow for deeper study of the African American experience called history in the United States. Keynote speakers Tina Wyatt and Karsonye Wise Whitehead will bring different perspectives to the theme.

Registration can be done online. The cost including the Celebration Banquet is $150 per person. For more information, please email tubman.conference @gmail.com or call 410.228.7953.



