Celebrate Yorklyn's history June 2.

Just a reminder that Yorklyn’s big day is almost here.

Here are five things to know to make your day as easy and fun as possible. More info here.

Is there admission?

Yorklyn Day is free, but fees are required for certain activities, including a $5 fee per sidewalk square for the Sidewalk Chalk Contest, for rides in the antique autos and trains at Auburn Heights (($11 adults, $8 children — includes four rides, though the museum and grounds are free), and $8 to tour the Auburn Heights mansion.

Where do I park?

There is ample free parking at HB Middle School, 735 Meeting House Rd, Hockessin, with free, continuous shuttle service to all event destinations.

Follow the yellow Event Parking signs to the satellite parking lots and look for the bright yellow “SHUTTLE STOP” signs for pick-up and drop-off locations. There is also limited parking at the Auburn Heights lot (3000 Creek Rd.) and at Center for the Creative Arts (410 Upper Snuff Mill Row & Rt.82). Maps for activities can be found at each shuttle stop.

Cash or credit?

Due to poor or nonexistent cell service in the valley, vendors may prefer or require cash. Credit cards may be used for tickets and purchases at Auburn Heights and Center for the Creative Arts (and other Yorklyn businesses that are open), but vendors at the Yorklyn Bridge Trail will use their own discretion, so it’s best to hit an ATM on the way to the festival (there are no ATMs there).

Are there restrooms and a first aid tent?

The first aid tent is located at the Yorklyn Bridge Trail. First aid assistance is also available at the Center for the Creative Arts and Auburn Heights; please approach a volunteer for assistance. Bathrooms are at the Yorklyn Bridge Trail (handicapped porta potty here along with regular porta potties), at Auburn Heights and at the Center for the Creative Arts.

Are pets welcome?

Leashed pets are welcome outside at the Center for the Creative Arts and at the Auburn Valley bridge. Pets are not allowed at Auburn Heights due to the presence of small children and numerous rides.