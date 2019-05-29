The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Watershed Stewardship and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays will host the inaugural Water Family Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at the James Farm Ecological Preserve, 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View.

This family-friendly event highlights areas each organization works on to improve Delaware’s natural resources including wetlands, water and recreational shorelines.

Visitors will enjoy “feet-wet, hands-dirty fun” through outdoor recreational and educational opportunities, multiple vendors, and native plant giveaways. Guests should wear walking shoes to explore hiking trails, wetland Storybook Walks and the beach, or take the Orienteering Challenge and try their hand at kayaking or paddle boarding. Educational exhibits will provide opportunities to explore various environmental topics including seagrass, shellfish, waves, beaches, wetlands, tax ditches and rain gardens.

Short talks on topics such as horseshoe crabs, aquaculture, green infrastructure, and native plants will be scheduled every half hour starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m. A select number of vendors will be selling nature-based products, art and books. A tentative schedule is available at de.gov/familywaterfamilyfest.

Admission is free.

For more, visit de.gov/familywaterfamilyfest.