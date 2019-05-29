The Downstate Delaware Striders & Riders will hold its annual Leap Frog bicycle tour showcasing the ponds of central and southern Delaware on June 8.

Participants can choose between 32- and 64-mile loops, which begin and end at Lake Forest Central Elementary School, 5424 Killens Pond Road, Felton. Both routes are mostly flat and will pass Abbotts and Killens Ponds. The 32-mile route will also pass Blairs Pond and Griffith and Silver Lakes, while the 64-mile route takes in Clendaniel, Cubbage, Reynolds, Swiggetts and Wagamons Ponds.

The mostly flat courses are defined by frog markings on the road, and cue sheets will be provided to all riders. Bathroom facilities, food and drink will be provided at rest stops and the finish. There will be two rest stops for the longer route and one rest stop for the shorter route. Support vehicles will patrol the route to identify riders with mechanical or physical problems up until 2 p.m. Helmets are required.

Registration is $20 until June 2 and $25 thereafter. Online registration is available through June 6 and same-day registration is available. Check-in for the event opens at 7 a.m. on June 8. Tech shirts will be provided for the first 100 registrants.

The bike tour is an annual community event organized by DDSR, Kent County’s running and cycling club. Proceeds from DDSR events go to support community causes and college scholarships for graduating Kent County high school seniors.

For registration and more, visit ddsr.org.