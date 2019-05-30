Nine Sussex Technical High School students were recently inducted into the Spanish Honor Society.

Students must have maintained a 93 average in Spanish after three semesters of study, have an overall academic record of 90 or better and be enrolled in Spanish to apply or continue membership. Students must also perform 10 hours of community service each year to directly benefit Latinos in the community.

New inductees include sophomore Dayana Garzon-Lagos and junior Kiaya James, of Georgetown; junior Christian Garcia, of Lincoln; juniors Stephen Hynes and Bethany Pasmore, of Milford; junior and chapter treasurer Madison Vogel, of Ocean View; and junior Mason Rolph and seniors Sophie Hanenfeld and Athena Sammons, of Seaford.

Returning members are senior and chapter vice-president Haley Holloway, of Dagsboro; junior and chapter secretary Allyson Collier and senior and chapter president Dalianny Corporan, of Milford; and junior Ashley Temaj-Jiguan, of Selbyville.

Sussex Tech’s chapter is the Isabel Allende chapter, named after the Chilean novelist, and was established in May 1988. The chapter recently raised $350 to be donated to La Esperanza. The Spanish Honor Society was founded in 1953 by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.