Spot has been at the shelter for seven months

Spot is a five-year-old female cat. She came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus in October 2018.

Spending over seven months in a shelter is not an ideal situation for a kitty, especially for an independent spirit like Spot. Spot was transferred to the BVSPCA from another shelter, where she had been diagnosed with a heart murmur. Upon further examination, it was discovered that Spot suffers from a heart condition that will most likely require medication for the rest of her life.

Despite her illness, she takes great pleasure in living a simple life. Spot is an independent girl who gets along with other cats in the community cat room, but prefers to play on her own with her favorite mouse toys. The perfect home for Spot would be a quiet one with someone who can give her the love and security that every cat deserves.

For more information, visit BVSPCA.org.