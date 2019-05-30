Regal’s Summer Movie Express is back in theaters featuring $1 movies throughout the summer.

Regal will offer two movies at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes and funds medical research of cardiopulmonary diseases and purchases neonatal ventilator equipment for medical facilities across the country.

“Summer Movie Express is one of the hottest annual deals Regal offers to its moviegoers. We invite people of all ages to join us for three months of fun and entertainment as we feature family-friendly blockbusters,” said Ken Thewes, Regal’s chief marketing officer. “This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience.”

Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy. This year’s Summer Movie Express program will feature a lineup of G and PG movies including, but not limited to “Paddington 2, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” “Smallfoot,” “Despicable Me 3,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “The Lego Movie,” “The Grinch,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

For local start dates, participating theatres and a complete list of movies, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.