Twenty students recently graduated from Sussex Tech Adult Education Division’s health professions programs, equipped with professional certificates that will pave the way to good-paying jobs in the growing medical field.

“We are proud to recognize these motivated, driven students who are working to transform their lives and careers,” said Sussex Tech Health Professions Coordinator Kimley Hines. “Their new skills will lead to new and improved jobs and opportunities for their families. Sussex Tech is all about lifelong learning, and equipping the Sussex County workforce for growing opportunities is what we do.”

Students received certificates in medical billing and coding and clinical medical assisting, and many have already obtained jobs in their fields. Coursework included classroom and practical lab time. The programs prepare students for a variety of jobs in different health care settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, doctor’s offices and clinics.

The three fields are projected to grow over the next decade, according to state labor statistics. Medical records and health information technicians, which includes medical billers and coders, earn $44,097 on average in Delaware annually, and the field is projected to grow by 10% by 2026. Medical assistants earn $32,829 on average, and the field is projected to grow by 19% by 2026. Phlebotomists earn $38,095 on average, and the field is projected to grow by 16% by 2026.

This class’s health professions graduates included:

— Medical billing and coding: Debbie Abbott, Seaford; Jerry Bernadin, Magnolia; Nicholas Falkenstein, Millsboro; Donna Moran, Millsboro; Sandra Overholtzer, Frankford; Annette Purnell, Berlin, Maryland; Yolanda Scott Ricketts, Seaford; and Sadie Wise, Millsboro.

— Clinical medical assistant: Barbara Andrews, Milton; Jessica Cain, Greenwood; Linda Charleron, Seaford; Lindsey Coulbourne, Greenwood; Kathleen Davis, Millsboro; Laura Geyer, Greenwood; Lauren Hill, Laurel; Sernilla Meek, Millsboro; Vanessa Melendez, Milton; Elleatha Moore, Millsboro; Nicole Perry, Milton; and Ashley Sampson, Bridgeville.

Sussex Tech’s health professions partners for this class included La Red Health Center; ENT & Allergy Center PA, Dr. Laude Dimarco; Delaware Medical Walk-In; Nanticoke Cardiology; Nanticoke Memorial Hospital; Alfa Care Medical; Pivot Physical Therapy; Peninsula Regional Medical Center; Atlantic General Hospital; and Rheumatology Associates, Dr. Lourdes Aponte.

Funding is provided for these programs through the Delaware Department of Labor and the Delaware Workforce Investment Board.

For more, call 853-1492 or email kimley.hines@sussexvt.k12.de.us.