Seven Sussex Technical High School students have earned honors for reaching a high level of proficiency in languages other than English.

Language proficiency includes speaking, writing, listening and reading in real-world situations; students must go above and beyond high school graduation requirements.

The state Gold Level Certificate of Multiliteracy was recently presented to seniors Carmen Velasquez, of Bridgeville; Lindsey Lopez-Cotoc, Tracy Ortiz-Reyes and Azucena Ortiz-Roblero, of Georgetown; and Dalianny Corporan and Egla Navarro, of Milford.

The Certificate of Multiliteracy was created by the Delaware General Assembly in 2017 as Delaware’s version of the Seal of Biliteracy.