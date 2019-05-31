Banks Wines & Spirits, 38014 Town Center Drive, Millville, celebrated its new crowler system and self-service ice machine by hosting a ribbon-cutting May 17 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

The self-service ice machine is located outside the store and is open 24/7. The Crowler system allows all to package craft beer in a 32-ounce aluminum can to enjoy later. Crowlers offer a tight seal that will not allow any air or sunlight into the beer, and the aluminum is durable during transport.

For more, call 537-8008 or visit bankswinesandspirits.com.