Beebe Healthcare’s Nurses Celebrating Nurses Committee presented the 2019 Nursing Excellence Awards in May.

This year, there were 39 nominees in seven award categories.

The awards were presented during National Nurses Week at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach.

The evening consisted of guest speakers and award recognition. The main guest speaker was Sally Cohen, a grateful patient.

Ann Sebastian and members of the Village Improvement Association of Rehoboth Beach recognized the 2018 VIA Scholarship recipient, Patricia Rowley.

Three of the 2018-19 DAISY award recipients were also highlighted during the ceremony: Brooke Talbot, Anne Villalobos and Liz Wilson.

A new award was added to this year’s ceremony, presented by Beebe Medical Foundation. The new Nursing Philanthropy Award was presented to Karen Pickard, Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing program administrator. The award, which will be presented each year, is given to a nurse whose career and service to the community embodies several or all of the following criteria: nominees have been recognized by grateful patients through the Celebrate Excellent Care program; attend or volunteer at Beebe Medical Foundation events or have organized a fundraising event benefiting the Beebe Medical Foundation; are active donors, Giving Hands Society members, or 1916 Club members and are willing to speak with donors about philanthropy.

The event was made possible by Rusty Rudder owner, Alex Pires, and the staff who ensured a memorable evening, said Laura Smith, of the Nurses Celebrating Nurses Committee.

The Bonnie Austin Nursing Leadership Award winner was Charlotte Buoni. The Connie Bushey Nursing Scholarship Award winner was Morgan Mast. The Eleanor Cordrey Nursing Excellence Award winner was Jillian Abbott. The Holly Rader Advanced Practice Nursing Excellence Award winner was Kim Travis.

The Professional Mentor Nursing Excellence Award winner was Janie Wells. The Graduate Nurse Excellence Award winner was Amanda Heath. The Certified Nursing Assistant Excellence Award winner was Gina Knapp.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.