Beebe Healthcare recognized registered nurse Gavin Zakarevicz as the May 2019 LOVE — Living Our Values Everyday — Letter Award recipient.

Loretta Ostroski, director of Patient Care Services, submitted Gavin’s LOVE Letter nomination and wrote, “Gavin researched and made changes to a product that the Vascular Access Team was using. This change has reduced costs by $8,000 per month.”

“Gavin shared the results of this change at our monthly meeting and I was impressed with the details and data he provided. Gavin has embraced the role of a VAT nurse with such passion that is impressive,” wrote Ostroski. “Thank you, Gavin, for advocating for the patients and supporting best practice in our organization.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program was established in 2015 and gives team members the opportunity to be recognized by their peers and supervisors for their service. The program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month, a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich, 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise, the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare,” a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team, their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition

For information, visit beebehealthcare.org or call 644-2900.