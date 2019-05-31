The Delmarva Christian High School Chapter of the National Honor Society celebrated the addition of 20 new members during the Induction Ceremony in the school’s Arts & Athletic Center.

New inductees include Chase Hesson, Noah Rimmer, Haley Pinkstaff, Erin Parker, Noah Green, Kinley Woodard, Leah Greene, Annika McCullough, Mattie Krieg, Sara Walton, Trey Henry, Aaron Webster, Micah Stevens, Layton Rush, Shawn Layton, Molly Pugh, Hope Kline, Karly Loukides, Olivia Owens and Angel Li.

Current DCHS NHS members include Melanie Williams, Rachel Mills, Colin Anderson, Abby Owens, Hannah Slacum, Jorja Eppehimer, Holly Baker, Claire Marshall, Chloe McCabe, Lily Koster, Mia Rembold, Leah Schlabach, Laney Hassett, Devyn Roos, Jordyn DiFava, Chris Fleurima, Abby Agapito, Caitlin Milliken, Reagan Theis, Logan DeVault, Evan Hartnett, Layne Morris, Scarlett Wyrick, Jessie Sun, Alice Xu, Amaya Wright, Andrew Workman, Hunter DiFava, Brayden Smith, Josh Kline, A.J. Kwiatkowski, Seth Stevens, Nathan Moyer, Wyatt Kwiatkowski, Noah Walton, Chloe Wilson, Siera Jones, Sarah Layton, Carina Christenbury, Logan Reichelt, Alex Lloyd-Wood and Josh Desiderio.