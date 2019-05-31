The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced May 31 that the boat ramp at Sassafras Landing located within the Assawoman Wildlife Area will be closed Mondays through Thursdays during a three-week period beginning June 3.

The temporary closure is needed to provide construction access for a shoreline stabilization project. The Sassafras Landing boat ramp will be open with limited parking Friday through Sunday during this time period.

The shoreline stabilization project will protect an adjacent pond managed for freshwater plants attractive to water birds and will stabilize and enhance the shoreline with native marsh plants. A series of 50- to 100-foot-long rows of rocks will be placed in the water parallel to the shoreline, with clean sand placed between the rock and the shoreline where native marsh grasses will be planted to protect the shoreline and provide valuable wildlife habitat. The project will decrease wave energy to reduce shoreline erosion. The rock rows will have small gaps installed to allow fish and terrapin passage.

The boat ramps and crabbing piers at Mulberry and Strawberry Landings within the Assawoman Wildlife Area will be open during the construction project.

For more, call 739-9912.