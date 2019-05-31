The incident was not reported until the following day

Dover officers are probing a case of gunfire damaging a home Wednesday.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 3:38 p.m. May 29 in the 700 block of Slaughter Street, but was not reported until Thursday afternoon.

The home’s residents said five or six rounds hit the building while they took cover in a bedroom. There were no injuries.

Hoffman said police had not received any information about gunshots or other significant activity in the area of Slaughter Street around that time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.