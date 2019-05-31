Milford’s Water and Sewer Facilities Supervisor Steve Ellingsworth was named the 2018 Water Professional of the Year; and Perdue’s Supervisor of Wastewater Operations Frankie Timmons, of Bishopville, Maryland, was named 2018 Wastewater Professional of the Year at the Annual Water and Wastewater Professionals Award Ceremony on May 9 at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown.

The awards are presented to water operators, wastewater operators, and on-site professionals who have demonstrated outstanding technical excellence and an exemplary work ethic while contributing to the high level of water quality in Delaware.

The Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control’s Brian Dotterer, of Greenwood, was named On-Site Professional of the Year. The Allen J. Williams Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dawn Dryden, of Harrington, an administrative specialist and coordinator for DNREC’s Division of Water and Groundwater Discharges Section, and John G. “Jack” Hayes, of Marydel, a program manager for DNREC’s Division of Water and Groundwater Discharges Section.

In addition, members of the South Coastal Wastewater Operations Team were honored with the Water/Wastewater Professionals Team Award.

The guest speaker was Zach Lowenstein, an environmental scientist with the Office of Wastewater Management at the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Operator of the Year Ceremony is sponsored by Delaware Technical Community College; the Delaware Rural Water Association; Division of Public Health, Office of Drinking Water; Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control, Division of Water Resources; Delaware On-Site Wastewater Recycling Association, and the Water and Wastewater Operators Association, Eastern Shore Chapter.