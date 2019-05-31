The Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, will host its 10th annual Authors & Audiences Writers Conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20.

The conference will include panels and workshops, opportunities for networking and a keynote address and book signing by author Nancy Springer. Springer is a two-time Edgar Award winner from the Mystery Writers of America for her “Enola Holmes” mystery series. She is also the winner of a Nebula, a Hugo and a World Fantasy & Science Fiction award. Her “Enola Holmes” series was recently optioned for a major film starring “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Space is limited and pre-registration is encouraged. Lunch, provided by the Friends of Kent County Public Library, will be included for attendees who register before July 5. To register, stop by the circulation desk, call 744-1919 or visit tinyurl.com/kcplcalendar.

There are a limited number of free vending author tables that will be available for published local authors on a first-come, first-served basis. The library will open for regular business at 1 p.m., and all vending authors are welcome to stay until 2 p.m. to interact with the public. Those interested in being a vending author should call 744-1919.