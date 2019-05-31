“Becker's Hospital Review” named Steven Rose, president and CEO of Nanticoke Health Services, to its 2019 list of "60 Rural Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know."

This is the sixth consecutive year Rose has made this list.

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital is a 99-bed acute care facility and has been named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. Using clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data, this list recognizes the top-performing hospitals in the U.S. Overall, Nanticoke was ranked in the 98.6th percentile among other hospitals. Nanticoke’s overall performance placed it as one of 20 hospitals with less than 100 beds included on this year’s list.

Under Rose’s leadership, the Nanticoke Physician Network has grown from seven to more than 60 employed physicians and nurse practitioners since 2008. The network is accredited at the highest level by the National Council for Quality Assurance as a patient-centered medical home.

Rose is a member of the Delaware Hospital Association board of directors and served as board chair for two years. He was a member of the American Hospital Association board of directors, the first Delawarean to do so in the AHA’s 118-year history. He also chaired the AHA’s Region 3 Policy Board. He is on the board of managers for eBrightHealth and served as the first chairman. He also sits on the boards of Nanticoke Surgical Center and Peninsula Home Health.

Rose earned his Bachelor of Science in nursing at Penn State University on an Army scholarship. After graduation he served his active duty assignment at West Point Military Academy in New York. He returned to Penn State for a Masters in Nursing to become a nurse practitioner. He also has a post-master’s certificate in Healthcare Administration from Villanova University.

Rose served a total of 30 years in the Army and Pennsylvania Army National Guard. His last position was executive officer of the Medical Detachment for the State Area Command. He retired as a lieutenant colonel.

Becker’s Hospital Review is a national publication featuring up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Becker’s Hospital Review reaches a qualified audience of about 18,500 healthcare leaders.

