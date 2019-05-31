Pella Mid-Atlantic of Lewes, distributor of Pella windows and doors, donated the windows and entry door systems for a new Habitat for Humanity home under construction in Ellendale.

Pella’s installation team visited the construction site May 29 to assist and train Habitat volunteers, who will install the low-maintenance, energy-efficient Pella 250 Series Double Hung Windows and Pella Fiberglass Entry Door Systems.

This is the first partnership for Pella Mid-Atlantic and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, based in Georgetown.

“We are doing this project to give back by supporting a very good cause,” said David Lebowitz, Pella’s Eastern Shore general manager. “It is important to Pella employees that we share our products and labor with Sussex Habitat. We want our customers to know that giving back to the neighborhoods where we do business is essential to keeping the spirit of community connections alive.”

Sussex Habitat for Humanity is committed to building energy efficient homes that are affordable to maintain. With Pella 250 Series Double Hung Windows and Pella Fiberglass Entry Door Systems meeting or exceeding Energy Star certification guidelines, the Habitat homeowner will save money on heating and cooling their home in the years ahead. Further, by providing on-site installation training for volunteers, the Pella team ensures the long-term durability and efficiency of the home’s windows and entry doors.