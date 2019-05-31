The History Book Festival and Fort Miles Historical Association will join forces at 2 p.m. June 9 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day with a presentation and discussion of “D-Day Girls” with author Sarah Rose at the Fort Miles Museum in Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

“D-Day Girls” tells the story of the women recruited by Britain’s spy agency to help pave the way for the D-Day invasion and Allied victory in World War II. Using historical research from contemporary periodicals, archives and interview records, Rose presents personal portraits of several of the women who risked their lives to serve in Britain’s Special Operations Executive agency.

Rose is the author of “For All the Tea in China: How England Stole the World’s Favorite Drink and Changed History.” She was a columnist for The Wall Street Journal and has written for “Outside,” “Travel + Leisure,” “Bon Appétit” and “Men’s Journal.” In 2014, she was awarded a Lowell Thomas Prize for travel writing.

The June 9 presentation is the first of two preview events ahead of the third annual History Book Festival, which will be held at venues throughout Lewes in late September.

The program is free, but park and museum entry fees apply.

For more, visit fortmilesha.org and historybookfestival.org.