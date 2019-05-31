The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present romantic drama “Non-Fiction” starting May 31.

Juliette Binoche and Guillame Canet reunite with director Olivier Assayas.

Showtimes are 4 and 7 p.m. May 31 and June 1, 5 and 6; 4 p.m. June 2; and 2 p.m. June 3. Admission is $8 for members and $11 regular. Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets online. If seats are available, tickets can be purchased at the theater starting 30 minutes prior to each screening.

For tickets and more, visit rehobothfilm.com or call 645-9095.