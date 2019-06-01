Multiple fights broke out at Gateway Tavern during a rap concert.

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Ellendale.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 1, around 1 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to the Gateway Tavern, located at 12327 DuPont Boulevard, for a report of a shooting. A 38-year-old male told police he had been shot in the lower extremity by an unknown person. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

That evening, the tavern had hosted several local rap artists and, during the performance, several fights broke out inside the bar and then outside, where multiple groups were engaging in fights at the same time. Several gunshots were heard outside and shortly after, the victim was located in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The cause of the altercations is unknown. There is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4 in Georgetown at (302) 856-5850, or Detective R. Mills at 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.