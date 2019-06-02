Richard Cornell arrested on Beaver Dam Road in Lewes

Delaware State Police arrested a Dover man after he was found to be driving under the influence for the fifth time.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, when a trooper observed a white pickup truck, on Beaver Dam Road in Lewes, crossing the solid white line several times. The trooper activated the emergency equipment with the siren several times and the operator failed to stop. The vehicle that was traveling ahead of the white pickup pulled over and the operator of the pickup drove on, continuing to cross over the solid white line and at one point swerving into the grass . The driver, identified as Richard Cornell, eventually pulled into a private driveway that did not belong to him and had to be directed by troopers to put the car in park.

Cornell appeared to be intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment. He was transported back to Troop 7, where a DUI investigation ensued. A computer check revealed that Cornell had four previous DUI convictions, making this his fifth offense.

Cornell was arrested and charged with felony fifth-offense DUI, driving while suspended, disregarding a police officer signal and failure to remain in a single lane. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on $8,101 secured bond.