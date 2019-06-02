41-year-old Wayne O. Revel, Jr., of Smyrna and 40-year-old Donald P. Phillips, of Milton charged

Delaware State Police arrested two men after a car chase in the Long Neck area.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Troopers from the Troop 7 PACE Team were conducting proactive enforcement on Long Neck Road, in the area of Banks Road, and witnessed a gray Dodge Avenger fail to stop at a stop sign. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop and activated emergency equipment, but the suspect vehicle failed to stop.

The vehicle continued eastbound on John J. Williams Highway until making an abrupt right turn onto Angola Road. As the vehicle approached a curve, the operator pulled onto the shoulder of the road and jumped out of the moving vehicle. The operator, 41-year-old Wayne O. Revel, Jr., of Smyrna, was subsequently taken into custody.

The passenger, 40-year-old Donald P. Phillips, of Milton, threw a handful of contraband into the woods as he attempted to flee. According to police, after Phillips failed comply with multiple commands to surrender, he was tasered and taken into custody.

Philips complained of shortness of breath. The Rehoboth Beach Fire Department responded to the scene to check him out, but, according to police, he refused any further treatment.

A search of the vehicle found 28.8 grams of methamphetamine, 33.4 grams of marijuana, a gram of heroin (140 bags), 2.2 grams of hashish, 75 20-milligram amphetamine tablets, 62 four--milligram tizanidine tablets, three one-milligram alprazolam tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Revel was charged with tier five drug dealing, two counts of possession with intent to deliver tier five, two counts of possession with an aggravating factor, second-degree conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, reckless endangering, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription without a prescription, failure to stop on command, resisting arrest, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony subsequent offense disregarding a police officer signal and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $100,002 cash bond.

Phillips was charged with two counts of tier five drug dealing, two counts of possession with intent to deliver tier five, two counts of possession with an aggravating factor, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a prescription without a prescription, resisting arrest and three counts of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $98,505 cash bond.