44-year-old Roy F. Nichols and 22-year-old Jonathan Tunnell charged with possession with intent to distribute

Delaware State has arrested multiple suspects in connection with a Seaford drug investigation on Friday.

A two-month drug investigation into 44-year-old Roy F. Nichols ended with police executing two search warrants, in the 10000 block of Sourwood Drive and the 20000 block of Mellin Road, on May 31. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Troop 5 PACE team and probation officers assigned to the Governor’s Task Force.

Nichols was taken into custody at the Sourwood Drive residence, along with 22-year-old Jonathan Tunnell and 30-year-old Ruth Young. Tunnell was found to have marijuana and powder cocaine on his person.

A search of the Sourwood Drive residence led to the discovery of 8.49 grams of methamphetamine, a little over four grams of marijuana, about 10 grams of powder cocaine, less than half a gram of crack cocaine, two oxycodone pills, less than 0.1 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and three handguns.

One of the guns had been reported stolen from Hopkins Gun Shop in Lewes.

At the Mellin Road residence, police found 41-year-old Shykisha Williams, 32-year-old Megan Tyndall, 72-year-old George Smith and 60-year-old Clifford Shockley, and seized a small amount of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Nichols was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, counterfeit controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a tier one controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a tier one controlled substance (cocaine), second-degree conspiracy and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $317,600 cash bond.

Tunnell was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, counterfeit controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a tier one controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a tier one controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of oxycodone, second-degree conspiracy and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $256,800 secured bond.

Young was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and local fugitive of traffic court. She was released pending a hearing at a later date.

Smith was charged with maintaining a drug property and drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.

Tyndall was charged with drug paraphernalia and released to the DOC Probation and Parole Georgetown Day Reporting Center. Shockley was charged with drug paraphernalia and released. Williams was charged with local fugitive of family court and released.