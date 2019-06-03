The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is seeking volunteers and participants with boats for the 15th annual Inland Bays Clean Up, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 on the shores along Rehoboth and Indian River Bays, leaving from Massey’s Landing Public Boat Ramp in Millsboro.

The 2018 event drew 54 volunteers who collected 2,140 pounds of plastic bottles, tires, cans, wrappers, docking lumber and derelict crab pots. Such debris in the Inland Bays can be harmful to bay users and marine life. And although most visitors to the Inland Bays are mindful with their trash, the waters of the bays still routinely wash up forgotten items, litter and storm debris.

Participants can register for the event at ibcleanup2019.eventbrite.com. Advance registration is requested, as a light lunch and a reusable water bottle will be provided to participants. Additional boats are still needed.

Location assignments will take place on the day of the event at the launch point: Massey’s Landing Public Boat Ramp, located at the end of Long Neck Road in Millsboro. Volunteers should be prepared for the weather — including cooler, breezy conditions on the water — and should dress for dirty and wet conditions. Work gloves are recommended and closed-toe shoes are required. Those who have access to lifejackets should bring one, as they are required onboard any boat used during the cleanup. Otherwise, lifejackets will be provided.

Each volunteer must sign a waiver to participate, available day-of. Waivers can be completed online in advance at the time of registration. This event is not recommended for children younger than 10, and participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is lending support through the Division of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement Section, along with the Division of Parks & Recreation. Sponsors include Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, Division of Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, Division of Parks and Recreation, Dewey Beach Lions Club, Waste Industries USA Inc., Sen. Ernie Lopez and the DSWA Community Cleanup Initiative.

For more, call 226-8105, ext. 103, email communications@inlandbays.org or visit inlandbays.org.