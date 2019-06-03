Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, released a statement on their patent eligibility reform efforts.

“We both believe strongly that America’s patent system is a bedrock of our economic strength and global leadership, and as bipartisan leaders of the Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, we want to ensure it stays that way,” said the senators.

“For several months, we’ve had wide-ranging, productive discussions with academic, business, research, medical, software, tech, legal and security leaders to discuss how we can best reform our patent eligibility laws to ensure that the U.S. is positioned to lead the world in innovation and cutting-edge technology throughout this century. After extensive work, we publicly and widely released last week a ‘discussion draft,’ a non-binding summary of legislative concepts designed to elicit feedback, both positive and critical, before we move toward final legislation,” said the senators.

“Already, we’ve heard from dozens of stakeholders with both positive feedback and valid concerns about the discussion draft, which is exactly what we’d hoped for. These important conversations will continue, starting this week, as the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property holds hearings on June 4, 5 and 11 regarding the state of patent eligibility in the U.S. We are excited to welcome more than 45 diverse and engaging witnesses to those public hearings, including passionate advocates on all sides of the patent eligibility discussion,” said the senators.

“Our hope is that these hearings will help us craft legislation that will bring clarity and predictability to the types of inventions and discovery eligible for patent protection and reflect important input from the wide range of individuals and organizations directly impacted by our patent laws. We welcome continued input and engagement from the public, businesses, academics and other interested parties, and we encourage you to contact us at intellectualproperty@tillis.senate.gov,” said the senators.