Families turned out in droves on Saturday, June 1, to celebrate Fireman Appreciation at Woodside Farm Creamery in Hockessin.

Members of Hockessin Fire Co. Station 21 were hanging out with the public they serve, giving tours and demonstrations of equipment, and sharing a bit of what they do with folks.

Guests dined on cow pie sundaes with brownies from Drip Café, listened to bluegrass music, and enjoyed the perfect June weather.