The Delaware Department of Transportation, local leaders, family, friends and staff held a ceremony June 3 for the completion of Phase II, Georgetown to Lewes Pathway and the Kiosk in Honor of Thomas H. Draper.

“DelDOT is pleased to open this kiosk in memory of Tom Draper. His connection to the natural landscapes of Delaware and the Delmarva Peninsula was obvious to everyone familiar with his media operations, and DelDOT takes great pride in promoting encounters with those landscapes through the development of trails like this one,” said DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan. “The Georgetown-to-Lewes trail will be another excellent connection in our inventory.”

"I am thankful that the vision and legacy of our friend, Tom Draper, will be celebrated by Delawareans for generations to come through the use of this scenic trail,” said State Sen. Ernesto Lopez. “Mr. Draper was a champion of our beautiful and unique natural resources here in Eastern Sussex County which this new trail will showcase."

“Tom Draper was a visionary businessman who was dedicated to improving communities throughout the region,” said State Rep. Steve Smyk. “He was also an avid bicyclist. This is a modest, but fitting tribute to a man who has left a lasting and beneficial legacy.”

The completion of Phase II of the Lewes to Georgetown trail and the Draper Kiosk continues the linking of Lewes with Georgetown. This 4.9-mile section of trail will provide those living across Route 1 a safe, efficient alternative route to enjoy all that Lewes and the Cape Henlopen State Park has to offer,” said Mayor Ted Becker of Lewes.

“The town of Georgetown is excited to see the progress being made on the bike trail connector between Georgetown and Lewes,” said Georgetown Mayor William West. “We look forward to reviewing the plans for the Georgetown terminus of the trail and are excited about the opportunities bike enthusiasts will bring into our tour.”

Pedestrians and cyclists can review the map of the trail and read the legacy of Thomas H. Draper. Draper was the owner of WBOC for 39 years. He celebrated 50 years in Broadcasting on Sept. 3, 2017, just days before his tragic death.

DelDOT is currently designing the trail from the Georgetown to Park Avenue. The construction of this section of the trail is proposed for mid-summer 2020.