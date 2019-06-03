The Indian River Marina, 39415 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach, owned and operated by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation, will host the fifth annual “Kids Catch-All” fishing tournament June 21-23.

Children and teenagers aged 3-18 are invited to participate in the event, during which every young angler will win a prize.

During the tournament, kids have choices as to how they want to fish: from the beach, at jetties or by private or charter boat. They can also choose where they want to fish: in the ocean, on inland waterways or via deep-sea fishing. Adults are allowed to assist youngsters reeling in their catch.

Registration is $25 per child or $150 per boat with up to six participants. The fee includes a free event T-shirt and all-you-can-eat dinners on the evenings of June 21 and 22 for kids entered in the tournament. Other family members can pay $10 for the dinners, prepared by local restaurants both nights.

Onsite registration will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 and 22. Registration is available now at kidscatchall.com. All children must be registered either online by 8 p.m. June 21 or in-person by 8 a.m. June 22 to participate. Online registrants need to visit the tournament booth to pick up a copy of the tournament rules before fishing.

Custom trophies in 15 different categories will be awarded to the winners at the awards banquet held Sunday evening. Each registrant will also receive a special gift from Hook'em and Cook'em Outfitters. Door prizes will be awarded each night during dinner.

Weigh-in is from 3 to 6:30 p.m. June 22, and 3-6 p.m. June 23. The marina’s weighmaster is expected to make the process fun for the whole family. A leader board will be maintained, and pictures of the kids and their catches will be taken by the Coastal Fisherman, an Ocean City, Maryland-based newspaper.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Lyme Disease Association of Delmarva Inc.

For more, call 227-3071.