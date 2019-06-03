Electrician's license suspended by the state

A Millsboro man's state electrician license has been suspended after he pleaded guilty to two felonies involving sexual contact with a minor.

According to the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation's Emergency Temporary Suspension Order, Atkins was arrested and charged on November 6, 2018.

"The charges arose from an incident wherein Respondent touched the breast of a minor family member and placed her hand on his genitals while she was sleeping," the order states.

Atkins was indicted on February 11, 2019. According to the order, he admitted to the conduct during an interview with law enforcement.

Atkins pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact with a person under the age of 18 on May 6. He was sentenced to six years in prison but that sentence was suspended to two years of "intensive community supervision."

Atkins was also ordered to have no contact with female minors under age 18 and no unsupervised contact with male minors under age 18.

Also according to the order, Atkins requested his license not be suspended because he does not "work in the public." That request was denied.

The Delaware Central Sex Offender Registry lists Atkins' place of work as the Wolfe Neck Regional Wastewater Facility in Rehoboth, which is operated by Sussex County. It is unknown if Atkins is still employed by the county; officials did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Investigators with the Division of Professional Regulation were made aware of 44-year-old Andrew S. Atkins’ arrest and charges on May 3 and presented a report to the Department of Justice the same day. Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock suspended Atkins' Delaware electrician license of Atkins on June 3.

Atkins' suspension is temporary for 60 days, when the Board of Electrical Examiners must make their final decision regarding his license.