Thomas Draper kiosk unveiled

The Delaware Department of Transportation, local leaders, family, friends and staff held a ceremony for the completion of Phase II of the Georgetown-to-Lewes Pathway and a kiosk in Honor of Thomas H. Draper on Monday, June 3.



"DelDOT is pleased to open this kiosk in memory of Tom Draper. His connection to the natural landscapes of Delaware and the Delmarva Peninsula was obvious to everyone familiar with his media operations, and DelDOT takes great pride in promoting encounters with those landscapes through the development of trails like this one," said DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan. "The Georgetown-to-Lewes trail will be another excellent connection in our inventory."



State Senator Ernesto Lopez said, "I am thankful that the vision and legacy of our friend, Tom Draper, will be celebrated by Delawareans for generations to come through the use of this scenic trail. Mr. Draper was a champion of our beautiful and unique natural resources here in eastern Sussex County which this new trail will showcase."



"Tom Draper was a visionary businessman who was dedicated to improving communities throughout the region," said State Representative Steve Smyk. "He was also an avid bicyclist. This is a modest but fitting tribute to a man who has left a lasting and beneficial legacy."



"The completion of Phase II of the Lewes-to-Georgetown trail and the Draper kiosk continues the linking of Lewes with Georgetown. The 4.9 mile section of trail will provide those living across Route 1 with a safe and efficient alternative route to enjoy all that Lewes and the Cape Henlopen State Park has to offer," said Mayor Ted Becker of Lewes.



Mayor William West of Georgetown said, "The Town of Georgetown is excited to see the progress being made on the bike trail connector between Georgetown and Lewes. We look forward to reviewing the plans for the Georgetown terminus of the trail and are excited about the opportunities bike enthusiasts will bring into our tour."​



"Sussex County is full of natural wonder and scenic places, and this trail will help showcase that beauty to our visitors and residents alike," Sussex County Councilman Irwin G. Burton III said. "We live in a community with many active adults and families who like to get outside and spend time together, and we're a destination for thousands of outdoor enthusiasts and cyclists each year who love to explore our rich, rural landscapes. I can think of no better way to remember someone like my friend Tom Draper than by dedicating the kiosk in his honor. It is a legacy to his love of the outdoors, to cycling, and to the people of Sussex County."



The Georgetown-to-Lewes Pathway Phase II, Savannah Road to Log Cabin Road, is a hot-mix trail that is 10 feet wide and approximately 4.9 miles in length. The multi-use facility is intended to provide alternative transportation opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists.



At the kiosk, pedestrians and cyclists can review the map of the trail and read the legacy of Thomas H. Draper. Draper was the owner of WBOC for 39 years. He celebrated 50 years in broadcasting on September 3, 2017, just days before his tragic death.



DelDOT is currently designing the trail from the town of Georgetown to Park Avenue. The construction of this section of the trail is proposed for mid-summer 2020. The state of Delaware has more than 500 miles of pedestrian and bike trails in total.