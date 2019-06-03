Rehoboth Beach will provide a project update on the Grove Park Canal Access Project at the commissioners workshop meeting at 9 a.m. June 10 at the City of Rehoboth Beach building, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The primary focus is to hear from city staff, gather community feedback and allow for public comment on the proposed project. Areas of focus will include funding, construction and maintenance.

In November 2011, a feasibility report conducted by Delaware-based Landscape Architectural Services and RK&K concluded that a Rehoboth Beach canal dock could be built to satisfy government and public restrictions. Additionally, the report included a development plan that showed access to the canal via a pier and dock. The dock would be capable of accommodating two 30-foot pontoon boats and a kayak/canoe launch. The terminus design is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and would tie into the existing Rehoboth Beach Museum site. Furthermore, the terminus would create a western gateway to Rehoboth Beach while better connecting the city to Lewes, Dewey Beach and other towns along southern Delaware's intercoastal waterway.

The project’s estimated price tag is $826,000 and has already received more than $400,000 in grants and private donations.

For the meeting agenda, visit cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/portal. To live stream meetings, click on the video button above each meeting agenda or visit youtube.com/c/rehobothbeach.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.